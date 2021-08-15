Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and announcements to watch out for in the coming week. India’s wholesale inflation numbers are due this week, and will be read together with data on consumer prices released last week. Important updates, including inflation data, are also awaited from the euro area and the UK. Here are the key numbers to track over the next seven days:

1. India’s WPI

Wholesale price inflation has been a major pain for Indian businesses in recent months. The figure has surged beyond 12% for the first time, largely on a low-base effect, high fuel prices, and raw material and logistics costs. The numbers for July, to be released on Monday, will give us the latest on this front.

A moderation in some categories is likely since lockdown-related supply bottlenecks have eased, and so has the effect of the negative base of 2020. However, analysts do not see much relief in manufactured items, which have stayed in a high-inflation zone for months now across product segments.

An easing of retail inflation in July shows the factory-side surge has yet to fully pass on to consumer prices. While businesses are hiking prices to protect their margins, there’s still space for a further pass-through, analysts said.

Meanwhile, rising global commodity prices, coupled with the impact of the delayed monsoon on kharif sowing, could continue to present inflationary risks.

2. RBI policy meeting minutes

The high inflation print in May and June prompted the first signs of dissent this year in the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting committee earlier this month. Jayanth Varma voted against retaining an accommodative monetary policy stance. The minutes of the meeting, to be published on Friday, will tell us his reasoning, and also other members’ evolving views on the inflation-growth dilemma.

Dissent on monetary easing has been rare at central banks during the pandemic, but this could increasingly change as prices surge. Varma’s discomfort with inflation was clear in the June meeting as well. He had voted for the accommodative stance but had warned that inflation expectations “could become entrenched" if it remains elevated for too long.

Data released since the August meeting shows that retail inflation eased to 5.6% in July: this resonates more with the other members’ final vote than Varma’s. But will the minutes hold hawkish noises from them as well? The markets are curious.

3. Euro area updates

The 19-member euro area will release its June-quarter GDP data on Tuesday. The period saw remarkable recovery thanks to an ebbing pandemic, improved vaccinations, and a resurgent services sector. A preliminary estimate last month had put sequential growth during the period at 2%—the first expansion in three quarters.

However, supply chain disruptions at a time of swelling demand have kept growth subdued in larger economies such as Germany. The extent to which this has stoked price pressures will be clearer when the July inflation data comes on Wednesday. Retail inflation is hovering around 2%, until last month the upper tolerance limit for policymakers. The target itself now stands tweaked to enable loose purse strings for longer.

Fresh risks of a fourth covid-19 wave due to the Delta variant justify that tweak, and so does the fact that despite robust recovery, the euro bloc still lags the US in pace. Can the EU sustain its rapid run for long?

4. UK inflation

A rapid economic recovery has propped up retail prices in the UK, with inflation pacing up to a three-year high of 2.4% in June. Prices could surge further in July, the month that saw all pandemic curbs being lifted. The data is due from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

Rising oil prices are a new inflationary pressure, even as pent-up demand and acute supply and labour shortages remain key upside factors. The Bank of England (BoE) sees inflation peaking by year-end at around 4%—double its target. Meanwhile, the Delta variant spread is a major risk that could disrupt calculations yet again.

For now, the BoE intends to stick to its asset purchases to support growth despite the inflation, which it calls transitory. But hawkish noises are emerging: the bank has indicated its intention for “modest tightening" of its policy over the next three years—and it appears that stability in the labour market, rather than inflationary concerns, would likely guide that path.

5. China monetary policy

China’s early economic recovery of last year is now waning. The Delta variant poses the gravest threat since early 2020, labour market growth is slowing, and export demand from the West is coming off its peak. Economists are toning down GDP forecasts, too. No wonder, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is increasingly sounding dovish even as prices rise: some analysts even predict an interest rate cut in the monetary policy due on Friday.

Last week, the PBoC called the recovery unstable, vowing to revive it by pumping liquidity. This has set the stage for more easing after July’s surprise cut in banks’ cash reserve requirement to boost lending to small firms hurt by rising input costs. Policymakers appear willing to see through inflation for now: they have labelled the producer price surge as temporary. Indeed, retail-side inflation, which could soon see a spillover, is still below the 3% target, and there’s time for alarm bells. For now, growth may be a bigger concern for the PBoC.

