Numbers this week: Inflation data, MF inflows, auto results

The non-ferrous metal company is expected to repeat its performance in July-September as well, analysts said. The sector in general has benefited from surging global metal prices and increased competitiveness of domestic companies that procure more than 80% of their coal from Coal India at a fixed price. The coal shortage has been an issue for metal companies for over a month now, but it has not hurt production of aluminium so far. Rising alumina and aluminium prices are likely to brighten the profit realisations for Hindalco.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}