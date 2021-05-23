Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features the key figures you need to keep an eye on during the week. Two major economies of the Euro area will release the detailed figures of their economic output for the March quarter. Here in India, several media and cement firms are set to announce their quarterly results. So, here are the five big numbers to track:

1. Germany & France GDP

Germany and France, two of the largest Eurozone economies, differed in their gross domestic product (GDP) trends in the first quarter of 2021. On a sequential basis, Germany’s economy shrank by a significant 1.7%, whereas France had a modest rebound of 0.4%. Disaggregated data are due to be released this week. Unlike the US, the post-pandemic recovery has been weak in the Euro area so far. Sluggish pace of vaccination and a renewed surge in covid-19 cases this year have weighed on the prospects for both Germany and France. The impact was visible in their March quarter growth figures, with GDP levels still 4-5% below pre-pandemic levels.

Covid-19 cases rose again in April in both countries, leading to fresh lockdown-like curbs. This has dampened the hopes for a revival in April-June, too. Generous federal packages and loose monetary policy alone would not be enough. Fast-paced vaccinations will be key to economic revival, as the US’s example shows.





2. US goods trade

The US will release preliminary data on its goods trade for April on Friday. With the covid-19 threat fast receding in the country, pent-up demand is boosting imports. Merchandise trade deficit rose to a record $91.6 billion in March. April figures are awaited on Friday.

The trend in the goods sector is likely to continue. The greatest increase in imports in March was seen in consumer goods, such as textile, toys, and cellphones, followed by industrial supplies and capital goods.

Shipments from India accounted for 2.2% of US’s total imports in March, more than last year’s average share of 1.8%. Major export items from India to the US included pharmaceutical products, jewellery and gems, automobiles and textiles. The demand recovery in the US is significant for the rest of the world, especially India, where domestic demand has been ravaged by the second wave-induced lockdowns.





3. Media financials

Three media firms will release their March quarter earnings this week: UFO Moviez in the entertainment segment on Wednesday, and TV Today and Jagran Prakashan in the news segment on Friday. Balaji Telefilms and Dish TV are also expected to release earnings some time this week. The media and entertainment industry lost a quarter of its revenues last year as revenues shrank to 2017 levels, an EY-FICCI report estimated. Print and TV advertising saw steep declines and digital advertisements also suffered due to poor appetite. Most segments were on a recovery path until the second wave struck. The biggest loser was the film segment, as UFO Moviez’s dismal earning figures show. Platform-agnostic firms are better adapted to absorb the pandemic-induced shock. Business innovation will be key to stay afloat, and investors will want to know details of such plans from management.





4. Pharma earnings

Four listed pharmaceutical firms—Pfizer India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Ipca Labs, and Wockhardt—are set to release their Q4 earnings this week. The pharma sector, in general, benefited during the pandemic, though the gains varied across companies. Ipca Labs, for instance, was one of the biggest beneficiaries during the June 2020 quarter, despite the lockdown, gaining from the sale of hydroxychloroquine sulphate. Earnings for the other three firms started recovering from the September-quarter.

Analysts expect the March quarter earnings to be moderate, as it was a weak business season in India. Moreover, the covid curve had come down during that period, eroding the pandemic bump. Now, with the second wave ravaging India, the industry is again sniffing higher income. Against a 5% loss for the Sensex, the S&P BSE Healthcare index has gained 11% over the past three months, with Hikal Ltd leading the pack with triple-digit gains.





5. Cement earnings

Ramco Cements and India Cements will release their March quarter earnings on Monday. The cement sector has been gradually getting back on its feet since last year’s lockdown, largely on the back of resilient rural demand and a pick-up in construction activity. Both the firms improved their sales figures in October-December. The gains could continue in January-March, a quarter that typically sees high demand every year as builders aim to close projects by the year-end.





On the downside, though, is the increased raw material costs, but most firms in the sector are now passing on these costs to consumers through price hikes. The challenges posed by the second wave make the outlook for the coming months uncertain, and investors will keenly track the companies’ projections. Rural demand may not bail out the sector this time—several government projects are going on, but housing demand has shrunk. Fitch Ratings predicts a 20% sequential drop in cement demand in the current quarter.

