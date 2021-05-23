Numbers to track this week: Germany & France GDP, US trade, pharma earnings

Three media firms will release their March quarter earnings this week: UFO Moviez in the entertainment segment on Wednesday, and TV Today and Jagran Prakashan in the news segment on Friday. Balaji Telefilms and Dish TV are also expected to release earnings some time this week. The media and entertainment industry lost a quarter of its revenues last year as revenues shrank to 2017 levels, an EY-FICCI report estimated. Print and TV advertising saw steep declines and digital advertisements also suffered due to poor appetite. Most segments were on a recovery path until the second wave struck. The biggest loser was the film segment, as UFO Moviez’s dismal earning figures show. Platform-agnostic firms are better adapted to absorb the pandemic-induced shock. Business innovation will be key to stay afloat, and investors will want to know details of such plans from management.