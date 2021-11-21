Numbers to watch for: Forex data, US GDP & holiday sales

The slowdown in July-September was due to a sharp dip in personal consumption and supply-side constraints faced by businesses. However, the early boom meant the US was still the only G7 nation to have surpassed pre-pandemic GDP levels, said a OECD report. Consumption has improved, and will aid growth recovery in the ongoing quarter. However, the challenges haven’t disappeared: multi-decade-high inflation is still choking wallets, and there’s no end in sight to the supply chain struggles.

