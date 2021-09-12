Numbers to watch: Inflation in India, abroad; Opec monthly report

In India at least, oil demand is expected to reach pre-covid levels by the December quarter as mobility rises. Not much change is likely there this time, though investors will look for commentary on the possible impact of global trends. The cartel’s new GDP growth estimate for India for 2021 will also be of interest: in its last report, it had pared the forecast to 9.3% from 9.5%, citing possible headwinds from inflation and financial stress as well as the pandemic. Markets will eye remarks on crude prices, too, which have declined since the July deal to raise output, but not enough.