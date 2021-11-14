Numbers to watch for: India WPI, loan growth, crude oil report

Retail inflation in the UK eased in September, but only marginally, from 3% to 2.9%. Part of the easing was because of base effects, as restaurant prices had recovered last year after the government’s subsidy scheme for eating out ended in September 2020. The upward bias otherwise remains. A rise in transport costs, with the rise in prices of petrol and second-hand cars, have stoked up the cost of living. October figures are awaited on Wednesday.Inflation is expected to rise further. The Bank of England (BoE) expects inflation to reach 5% around spring next year before it starts moderating. The central bank is seeing inflation as a wider phenomenon and not just limited to the UK. It expects the high rates to be temporary and decline once supply constraints ease and demand slows down. With the UK economy now recovering, as unemployment rates have fallen, BoE has indicated an interest rate hike to bring inflation back to its target of 2%.