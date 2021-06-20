Numbers to watch for this week: UK policy, Apollo Hospitals & OIL results

The Bank of England (BoE) will hold its fourth monetary policy meeting for the year on Thursday. The meeting comes soon after the UK reported a 2.1% retail inflation rate for May—the first time in nearly two years that it has crossed the BoE’s 2% target. This brings into focus its policy rate, which remains at 0.1% after being cut twice last year as part of the stimulus. As in other major economies, the inflation clock is ticking in the UK too, even as policymakers appear keen to continue the stimulus measures. Economists warn that the inflation surge could become persistent due to the sharp recovery. Andy Haldane, the BoE’s outgoing chief economist, also said the UK must not become too dependent on “monetary medicine", and has flagged inflation concerns. For now, BoE may just wait and watch, until at least the employment recovery stabilizes.