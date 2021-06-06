Numbers to watch this week: Auto sales, MF flows, US inflation, China trade

The US will release its consumer price inflation data for May on Thursday. In April, retail inflation had surged to 4.2%, hitting a 13-year high and almost twice the Federal Reserve’s target. Ongoing supply disruptions and a surge in post-pandemic demand are fuelling the rapid price rise. There are other indications, too, of a strong recovery as the world’s largest economy re-opens after vaccinating a significant chunk of its population. Weekly jobless claims hit a fresh low in the week ended 22 May. The focus also shifts to a multi-trillion-dollar stimulus proposed by the Joe Biden administration in May, which could stoke underlying inflationary pressures even further. The April surge has worried investors: will the Fed act fast on its loose policy? The Fed, on its part, continues to insist that inflation is “transitory" and could return to its 2% target by 2022.