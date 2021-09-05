Numbers to watch out for: Mutual funds data, EU policy rate, China exports

Besides the high inflation print, hints from the Federal Reserve of the US of a tightening policy action by the year-end have also put the spotlight on its European counterpart. Earlier this year, the ECB had avoided such measures even while raising inflation forecasts, in the hope of more stable evidence of recovery. Since then, the economy has only gathered steam despite another covid-19 wave, making a case for withdrawing stimulus such as asset purchases. However, the ECB as a group may take its time, which means markets will watch out for notes of disagreement within that panel.