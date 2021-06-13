Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features five key data releases to watch out for during the week. India’s inflation numbers for May will be out on Monday. The US Fed’s meeting, and interest rate decisions from Brazil and Japan, will set the mood for markets globally. Data on China’s factory output is also due. Here are the five big numbers to track:

1. India inflation

India’s inflation data for May—for retail and wholesale prices—will be out on Monday. Retail inflation had eased to 4.3% in April, in part due to a favourable base, while wholesale inflation had soared to 10.5%. The data should be read with caution, though: figures for April and May 2020 were sketchy due to the nationwide lockdown, making two-year growth rates a better measure than year-on-year inflation. Such an analysis makes it clearer that consumer inflation is moderating after last year’s highs, and that the wedge between wholesale and retail inflation is narrower than what year-on-year comparisons suggest.





As the year progresses, the CPI-WPI wedge could decline further, narrowing even the year-on-year differences. Rising demand could enable producers to pass on higher raw material costs to consumers. The economic rebound in the US and China is expected to keep global commodity prices high. But if monsoon rains are normal, this could cool domestic prices somewhat.

2. US Fed meeting

The US Federal Open Market Committee will hold its fourth monetary policy meeting for the year this week, with a decision due on Wednesday.

With the world’s largest economy recovering rapidly, the fears of overheating are growing. A 13-year-high retail inflation (5%) in May has not helped matters. The Federal Reserve’s response matters, not just to the US, but also to central banks around the globe, as they face the threat of similar post-covid inflation spikes.





Is it still too early for the Fed to start withdrawing stimulus support? The central bank insists it is, and recent employment data will help its case. Job additions fell short of market estimates last month, suggesting that recovery may take time. Bond yields have also moderated over the past month, suggesting that the bond markets may be buying the Fed’s argument about inflation being transitory.

3. China’s industrial production

China’s National Bureau of Statistics will release the country’s factory output data for May on Wednesday. Industrial activity is getting into a slow lane, having expanded 9.8% year-on-year in April, against 14.1% growth in March. The base effect that had pushed up production growth late last year seems to be fading away. Retail sales of consumer goods have slowed in recent months: the figure saw a year-on-year rise of 17.7% in April, down from an increase of 34.2% in March. The upward surge in global commodity prices could also hurt demand, with producer price inflation rising to a 12-year high in May.





China’s GDP grew a record 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021, but uncertainties persist about growth in the coming quarters. The government’s continued policy support will remain key to prop up growth in the world’s second largest economy.

4. Brazil’s policy rate

Brazil has been among the hardest hit by the renewed surge in global inflation. Unlike peers, Brazil’s central bank acted fast. Monetary tightening is yet to show results. In May, inflation jumped more than 8% year-on-year, much faster than April’s 6.8%. This has boosted chances of another rate hike when the Copom, Brazil’s monetary policy committee, meets this Thursday.

The last two increases in the benchmark Selic rate—75 basis points each in March and May—were the steepest in years but deemed essential to fight inflation. The rapid price rise comes due to a severe water and energy crisis, which is pushing up electricity bills. Food and fuel prices have also been elevated in recent months.





With the covid-ravaged economy beginning to recover, the price pressures pose a dilemma. The central bank has the difficult task of tightening policy without jeopardizing the nascent recovery.

5. Japan’s policy

The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision this Friday. The Japanese economy has been gathering steam, but slower than other major countries. This is partly due to fresh covid-19 restrictions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, at a time when vaccination coverage remains low.

The deflationary environment surrounding the economy has eased somewhat, but uncertainty remains. The record 13% year-on-year jump in household spending in April has been attributed primarily to last year’s low base effect.





Meanwhile, the government has revised the estimate of gross domestic product contraction for the March-ended quarter to an annualized 3.9% from an earlier estimate of 5.1%. Japan has ramped up vaccinations fast and, if the pace sustains, it could see a faster rebound in the months ahead. As yet, there’s very little risk of a change in the Bank of Japan’s dovish stance, with most economists surveyed in a Bloomberg poll <https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-09/boj-to-extend-covid-aid-as-virus-fight-drags-on-survey-shows> expecting rates to remain unchanged in the upcoming policy meet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.