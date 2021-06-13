Numbers to watch out for this week: India inflation, US policy rate

China’s National Bureau of Statistics will release the country’s factory output data for May on Wednesday. Industrial activity is getting into a slow lane, having expanded 9.8% year-on-year in April, against 14.1% growth in March. The base effect that had pushed up production growth late last year seems to be fading away. Retail sales of consumer goods have slowed in recent months: the figure saw a year-on-year rise of 17.7% in April, down from an increase of 34.2% in March. The upward surge in global commodity prices could also hurt demand, with producer price inflation rising to a 12-year high in May.