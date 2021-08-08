Numbers to watch this week: India and US inflation, UK GDP growth

By May, the UK’s recovering economic output had bridged much of the gap with pre-pandemic levels. However, the pace of growth had slowed a bit too early for comfort for the nascent recovery. Data for June, and the full quarter, will be out on Thursday. The growth has been led by a resurgent services sector as lockdowns have eased. However, renewed spread of the virus may have hurt activity towards June-end. Supply shortages continue, hurting most sectors, and by mid-July an IHS Markit-Cips survey reported staff shortages as a result of self-isolating workers. An upward push in June could come from the gradual revival in jobs and some recovery in construction, which had a setback from the fourth rainiest May since 1862.