Numbers to watch this week: India GDP and PMI, EU manufacturing activity

A sharp rise in public mobility is likely to have lifted demand for services. Factory output is likely to have continued its gains, too, on the back of new orders and rising output. However, challenges remain, and the various PMI sub-indices will reveal the true story. For instance, in July, the employment sub-index for manufacturing showed its first rise since the pandemic began, but high input costs are acting as a hurdle. The 12-month business outlook will also be watched: services firms were pessimistic about the coming year in July, and their fresh response will show how quick the recovery is to be expected.