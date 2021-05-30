Numbers to watch this week: India GDP & monetary policy, ITC earnings

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India will release its March-quarter GDP figures on Monday, and its central bank will announce its latest monetary policy decisions on Friday. ITC is the major firm to watch out for as the earnings season enters its last leg
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases you need to keep an eye on during the week. Two big announcements are due this week: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bimonthly monetary policy. Both will provide clues about the state of the economy, and the way ahead. In the corporate world, ITC is set to announce its earnings. Here are the five big numbers to track: