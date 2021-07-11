Numbers to watch this week: Infosys results, inflation, China GDP

Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features five key data releases to watch out for during the week. India’s retail inflation numbers for June will be out on Monday and will set the tone for the central bank’s monetary policy meeting early next month. The quarterly financial results of Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd are also due this week. The global markets will await inflation numbers from the US as well as China’s economic output data. Here are the five big numbers to track: