Numbers to watch this week: IOCL Q4 results, RBI’s banking data

Unlike the US, which has seen a sharp rebound in economic activity on the back of fast vaccinations, a sluggish vaccine roll-out has meant a slower recovery for the Eurozone. Two progress updates are due this week: inflation data for April (Wednesday) and the flash purchasing managers’ index for May (Friday). The manufacturing sector has recovered fast, expanding at its quickest in three years in April. But, lockdowns have dealt a severe blow to services, which saw only their first expansion in eight months. The upcoming PMI readings will provide an update on how these two sectors have shrugged off the third wave of infections. Recovery is also showing up through inflation, which rose to 1.7% in March, the highest during the pandemic. The uptick in inflation has discomfited bond markets, but the European Central Bank is likely to tolerate the rise. The EU has never touched its 2% inflation target in two years and bond yields are still negative.