Numbers to watch this week: TCS Q1 results, services PMI, MF data

India's factory activity contracted for the first time in 11 months in June, shows the first purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reading released on Thursday. The second PMI reading—that for the services sector—will be out on Monday. A nine-month low reading of 46.4 in May shows services activity shrank for the first time since September 2020 as the second wave immobilized large parts of contact-intensive services. High input prices remain a drag, and the manufacturing PMI data for June suggests subdued business sentiment, with continued job losses and weak demand. The experience of advanced economies shows that recovery in services will lag manufacturing until vaccines reach more people. The services sector will likely continue to pull down the composite index in June as well. However, economists see quicker recovery this year than in 2020. Urban centres are witnessing increased mobility, and with lockdowns easing, most high-frequency indicators have gathered steam.