Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has just got suspended from the party for her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, has issued apology for her statement.

“For some days now, I have been attending TV debates, where they keep on insulting Shiv-ji whom I worship. They said in front of me that it was not a Shivling but a water fountain. 'There are so many Shivlings on Delhi footpaths; go worship those,' they said. I could not tolerate such insults for our Mahadev Shiv ji and said something out of anger that I should not have said. If anybody's religious sentiments are hurt, I take back my words. I did not intend to hurt anybody," BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s statement says.

BJP leader Nupur Sharma issues an apology; tweets, "I take back my words if they hurt anyone's religious sentiments." pic.twitter.com/yIFc4oKYs5 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

Nupur Sharma has been charged with wounding religious sensibilities during a televised news debate with her words about Prophet Muhammad. Sharma was recently charged in a similar case by the Mumbai Police Department.

Due to her controversial remarks, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from primary membership. According to a statement from the party's disciplinary committee to Sharma, she has stated views opposite to the party's position on a number of issues, which is a clear breach of the party's constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

The BJP has always stated that it respects all religions and firmly condemns disrespect to religious figures. The remark came after Nupur Sharma, the organisation's spokeswoman, made a divisive statement about Prophet Mohammed. Arun Singh, the BJP's general secretary, has now stated that the party is opposed to any philosophy that insults or demeans any faith or religion. According to him, the BJP does not support such persons or ideologies. The BJP statement, on the other hand, made no mention of the occurrence or made no remark.

After Friday prayers, clashes erupted in the Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana neighbourhoods of the city, as some people attempted to compel merchants to close their doors due to Sharma's remarks.