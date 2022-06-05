“For some days now, I have been attending TV debates, where they keep on insulting Shiv-ji whom I worship. They said in front of me that it was not a Shivling but a water fountain. 'There are so many Shivlings on Delhi footpaths; go worship those,' they said. I could not tolerate such insults for our Mahadev Shiv ji and said something out of anger that I should not have said. If anybody's religious sentiments are hurt, I take back my words. I did not intend to hurt anybody," BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s statement says.