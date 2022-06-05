The State of Kuwait summoned the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait on June 5 to express absolute contempt and lodge an official letter of complaint against Nupur Sharma, who had previously made a provocative comment against Prophet Muhammad.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the Indian Ambassador was called and handed an official letter of complaint against the politician who outraged the Muslim world with such a horrible deed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s decision to suspend Nupur Sharma for her statement was applauded by the Kuwait government. The ministry, on the other hand, wanted a public apology from Sharma for her comments.

Nupur Sharma did issue a public apology. However, before that, the BJP suspended her in connection with her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

“I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi," Nupur Sharma posted on Twitter.

“I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect toward our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."

Before Kuwait, it was Qatar that summoned India regarding Nupur Sharma's comments

In response to a media query regarding a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an offensive tweet in India, the spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said, "Ambassador Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. The Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."

On June 5, India told Qatar that contentious remarks against minorities are the opinions of fringe individuals, not the Indian government. "In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks," said the spokesperson.