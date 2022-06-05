In response to a media query regarding a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an offensive tweet in India, the spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said, "Ambassador Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. The Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."