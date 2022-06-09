Nupur Sharma statement led to India’s humiliation: Uddhav Thackeray

Nupur Sharma statement led to India’s humiliation: Uddhav Thackeray2 min read . 05:56 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on June 8, said that the country had to bear the humiliation due to unwarranted remarks by Nupur Sharma.
On June 8, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that India had to suffer humiliation as a result of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement.Thackeray preferred to applaud Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat's remark about the 'Shivling,' asking "why look for a Shivling in every masjid?"
The Maharashtra CM's comments came after Nupur Sharma's remarks had drawn harsh criticism from Gulf countries. India, on the other hand, stated it had taken tough measures against people making divisive remarks about minorities.
On June 5, India stated that contentious remarks against minorities were the opinions of fringe elements, not the Indian government. "In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks," said the spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar.
Uddhav Thackeray poked fun at the BJP for suspending Nupur Sharma over the alleged contentious religious comment. The Maharashtra chief minister said, "Due to a statement of a spokesperson of the BJP, the nation had to bear the humiliation. Here, in the state BJP is making issues about loudspeakers & other things."
Uddhav Thackeray went on to say that his government had finished 2.5 years in office despite the wishes of “some people", a dig at the state's opposition BJP.
Referring to the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Thackeray said, "We completed 2.5 yrs of govt against the dreams of some people (BJP). They create an atmosphere to demonstrate that things are not right here. Rather than making ED& CBI run after us, focus on the situation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir."
Thackeray said, "The Shiv Sena's long-time ally BJP could capture power in Delhi (the Centre) only because of the help rendered by the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray."
Notably, the violent incidents against the Kashmiri Pandits saw an uptick in the recent weeks with a number of civilians killed in broad daylight in different parts of the Union Territory. The killings drew sharp protests from the community. It also triggered reactions from the political leaders across parties in the Valley.
(With ANI inputs)
