Nurse molested at West Bengal health center while on duty: ‘Patient touched private parts, hurled verbal abuses’

A nurse at the Ilambazar health center in West Bengal’s Birbhum alleged that she was molested by a patient while on duty. The incident came to light amid the uproar over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to NDTV, the nurse alleged that she was molested while she was attending to a patient in the emergency department. Meanwhile, India Today reported that the incident happened when the nurse was administering a saline drip to the man who was brought to the health center on a stretcher due to high fever.

The report quoted the nurse as saying, “The male patient misbehaved with me and touched me inappropriately in my private parts while I was just following the doctor's instructions. He also hurled verbal abuses at me," the nurse said, describing her ordeal.”

The nurse reportedly said that such incidents occur due to a lack of security. “Otherwise, how can a patient dare to do such a thing to someone on duty in the presence of his family members who do nothing to stop him," she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Masidul Hasan, who was on duty at the health center on the night of the incident, shared more details with India Today. He said that around 8.30 pm, a patient named Abbas Uddin arrived from Chotochak village with a fever.

“He started misbehaving as soon as he arrived. After some clinical examinations, we advised that he be given injections and IV fluids. When the nurse went to administer the saline, the patient behaved violently and molested her by touching her inappropriately,” Hasan was quoted as saying.

He added, “We requested the patient's family to cooperate, but the patient continued to misbehave. We have reported the incident to the police and the authorities. If no action is taken, we will consider a cease work".