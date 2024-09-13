Nurse narrowly escapes gangrape bid in Bihar hospital, cuts doctor’s private parts

In Bihar, a nurse defended herself against a gang-rape attempt by Dr. Sanjay Kumar and his drunken associates. After injuring her attacker with a blade, she escaped and called the police. The assailants have been arrested and will also face charges under prohibition laws.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Citizens light mobile torch to mark their protest during a rally demand justice for the female victim doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at Shyambazar in Kolkata
Citizens light mobile torch to mark their protest during a rally demand justice for the female victim doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at Shyambazar in Kolkata(Photo: Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

Crimes against women continued to be reported this week with a nurse in Bihar fending off a gang-rape attempt on Wednesday night. The incident took place at the RBS Health Care Centre in Gangapur while a doctor and two of his associates were in an inebriated condition. The nurse managed to escape after cutting her attacker with a blade and called the police from a nearby field.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as hospital administrator Dr Sanjay Kumar and his associates Sunil Kumar Gupta and Awadhesh Kumar. The police said the trio had locked the hospital from inside and turned off CCTV cameras before attacking the nurse. They had also been drinking before the sexual assault — an additional offense in dry Bihar.

Also Read | Picnic turns horror! Army officers thrashed, their friend beaten and raped in MP

The nurse (who had been working at the hospital for around a year) was wrapping up work on Wednesday evening when the drunken trio began harassing her. The situation escalated swiftly with the doctor attempting sexual assault. The nurse had grabbed a surgical blade and cut his private parts in a bid to free herself from his grip. The two others had chased her while she fled the scene.

The victim had called the police while hiding in a field outside the hospital — leading to the arrest of the would-be rapists. The doctor is reportedly undergoing medical treatment for his injuries while in police custody. Investigators have recovered several key pieces of evidence including blood-stained clothes and multiple mobile phones.

Also Read | Woman raped on busy Madhya Pradesh road, bystanders film attack and share online

The development comes amid continued outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor last month. West Bengal Chief Minister insisted on Thursday that she was "ready to resign" for the "sake of people" as an impasse with protesting junior doctors continued. 

"For the sake of the people, I am ready to resign. I also want the victim to get justice, but this is not the way. We have tolerated a lot of canards and insults for the last 33 days. I thought the junior doctors would engage in talks for the sake of the patients and on humanitarian grounds," she said on Thursday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNurse narrowly escapes gangrape bid in Bihar hospital, cuts doctor’s private parts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:41 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.40
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.2 (0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:40 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:41 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,250.10
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    602.65 (9.07%)

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.45
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    6.51 (7.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue