Delhi nursery admissions: Private schools in Delhi on Monday released the second list for admission to nursery, KG and class-1. The first list was released on February 4.

According to PTI, a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said that the students who have been shortlisted in the second list have to take admission between February 22 to 28.

He said all private unaided recognised schools were directed that they shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.

The subsequent list for admission, if any, will be released on March 15 and the entire admission process will conclude on March 31, the official said.

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,800 schools in Delhi began on December 15 last year.

The DoE has also directed that the number of seats at the entry-level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years -- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

According to norms, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and class-l level shall reserve 25% seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability.

