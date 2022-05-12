NEW DELHI : Nursing is currently the largest occupational group in the health sector, accounting for approximately 59% of the health professionals. They serve as the first point of contact and this makes their role all the more important in the healthcare delivery system, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union minister of state for health and family welfare on Thursday.

While addressing an event to mark International Nurses Day, Pawar said: “Nurses play a vital role in the healthcare industry and are the most important link between a doctor and the patient. Nurses are the heroes who attend to the needs of their patients, be it day or night, without a frown on their face. They are the backbone of the healthcare industry, who tirelessly take care of all the requirements of the patients."

The event was organised by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. International Nurses Day is a global event observed on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, to honour the nurses in healthcare for their diligence and service to society.

During the Covid pandemic nurses have played a remarkable role in providing medical services to the patients. “No words are enough to thank the contribution made by the nurses during the Covid pandemic. This fills us with the deep thought of gratitude and respect for this noble profession."

The Union health ministry has set up a technology platform ‘Nurses Registration & Traking System’- a live register of nurses, an online registry which provides latest information of the currently practicing nurses, thereby helping the union health ministry in better manpower planning and policy making for the nursing professionals in India.

INC has also set up a skill simulation lab in Delhi NCR to provide training to nursing faculty. Further, nurse practitioner in critical care residency program has been developed by INC and specialized courses in Geriatric and psychiatry nursing are in pipeline.

“A strong nursing sector is an essential building block of a strong healthcare sector. Nurses are the foundation of hospitals. They are the heart and soul of caring. Nurses play a key role in individual and community health. Investing in nursing will help in achieving our objectives of Universal Health Coverage through improved health services and disease prevention", she added.