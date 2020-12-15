All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday issued a letter to the protesting nursing staff stating, "There should be no cessation or disruption of Nursing function in the AIIMS nor such an action shall be aided or abetted."

"Non compliance in this regard will be treated as offence under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with the Indian Penal Code," the letter mentioned. "It may be ensured that attendance of all the Nursing personnel who report for duty is mandatorily recorded and those absent, to be marked as such," it further added.

The Nurses Union of Delhi's AIIMS started an indefinite strike from Tuesday, over their long-pending demands, including that related to the Sixth Central Pay Commission. "Our Union is ready for talks with the administration. We are feeling bad for patients but we're helpless as our demands haven't been met. We had given notice for strike a month ago but even then the administration didn't listen to our demands," said Harish Kalja President of AIIMS Nurses Union, Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

"There was no need for us to strike. We were busy serving the people. But the government retracted from the demands that were met earlier. None of our demands are new. All of our demands are important. But the demand of 6th Central Pay Commission is of priority," he added.

"The citizens of the country are witnessing here that the government is not ready to hold talks with us. This is really unfortunate," he further added.

