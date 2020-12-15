The Nurses Union of Delhi's AIIMS started an indefinite strike from Tuesday, over their long-pending demands, including that related to the Sixth Central Pay Commission. "Our Union is ready for talks with the administration. We are feeling bad for patients but we're helpless as our demands haven't been met. We had given notice for strike a month ago but even then the administration didn't listen to our demands," said Harish Kalja President of AIIMS Nurses Union, Delhi, according to news agency ANI.