Nushrratt Bharuccha requested the media personnel gathered in huge numbers outside the airport to give her ‘some time’. ‘Mujhe thoda waqt dijiye’ she told reporters as she was being escorted to her car by security

Bollywood actor of Pyar ka Punchnamaa series fame Nushrratt Bharuccha has safely landed in India. Video emerged of the visibly worried actor coming out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Bharuccha reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon after being stranded in Israel following the attack on the country by Hamas militants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Clad in a salmon pink casuals, the actor exited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 2.30 pm.

Bharuccha requested the media personnel gathered in huge numbers outside the airport to give her "some time". "Mujhe thoda waqt dijiye (Please give me some time)," she told reporters as she was being escorted to her car by security, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch the video here

Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her performance in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", and "Chhorii" was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran through 28 September and 7 October, as per media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Bharuccha's publicist, Sanchita Trivedi, said the actor is "safe" and was on her way to India.

According to reports, the actor's team had lost contact with her after a surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza Strip at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

She was last seen in Akelli, the thriller drama in which she played an ordinary Indian woman battling for survival while trapped in a combat zone in Iraq. She will now be seen in Chhorii 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamas fighters of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was “at war" and called for a mass mobilization of army reserves. The invasion revived memories of the 1973 war practically 50 years to the day.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

