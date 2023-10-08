Nushrratt Bharuccha trapped in Israeli-Palestine conflict, Indian Embassy trying to bring Bollywood actor back
Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha went to attend a film festival and got trapped in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.
The escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, has an unexpected Indian connection. The Bollywood film community and fans are on edge as the latest reports emerge about actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's unforeseen circumstances in Israel.
Israel-Palestine conflict
The dire scenario paints a larger picture of the surprise offensive by Hamas. An early morning rocket barrage into southern Israel by the group paved the way for an unparalleled infiltration from Gaza, a region accommodating over two million Palestinians. This strategy, the most aggressive against Israel in recent times, not only resulted in significant casualties but also threatened to destabilise US-led efforts at achieving regional security, Reuters reported.
Also Read: ‘We are in deep trouble’: Indian stuck in Israel after multi-front attack by Hamas | Video
In an alarming development on October 8, the confrontation expanded its borders. Israeli authorities revealed that mortar shells were shot from Lebanon into the nation's northern regions. In response, Israel retaliated with artillery fire targeting Lebanese territories.
(With Reuters inputs)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!