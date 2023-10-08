comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Nushrratt Bharuccha trapped in Israeli-Palestine conflict, Indian Embassy trying to bring Bollywood actor back
Nushrratt Bharuccha trapped in Israeli-Palestine conflict, Indian Embassy trying to bring Bollywood actor back

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha went to attend a film festival and got trapped in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Nushrratt Bharuccha went to Israel to take part in the 39th Haifa International Film Festival (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
Nushrratt Bharuccha went to Israel to take part in the 39th Haifa International Film Festival (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, has an unexpected Indian connection. The Bollywood film community and fans are on edge as the latest reports emerge about actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's unforeseen circumstances in Israel.

Nushrratt went to Israel to take part in the 39th Haifa International Film Festival, where her film 'Akelli' was selected for screening. Yet, fate had different plans. As hostilities intensified, leading to the deadliest day of violence in Israel in the past half-century, Nushrratt found herself amid the chaos.

Israel-Palestine war enters second day, 26 soldiers killed in Hamas rocket attack | LIVE Updates

On October 7, around midday, a member from the actor's team confirmed that Nushrratt was taking refuge in a basement, though specifics were withheld due to security reasons, according to India Today. Since that communication, however, attempts to establish further contact have proven futile.

"Since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," the publication quoted the member as saying.

As per the latest update, the actor’s team informed ANI that they had finally managed to get in touch with her. “With the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India: Sanchita Trivedi, member of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team," ANI quoted the team as saying.

Israel-Palestine conflict

The dire scenario paints a larger picture of the surprise offensive by Hamas. An early morning rocket barrage into southern Israel by the group paved the way for an unparalleled infiltration from Gaza, a region accommodating over two million Palestinians. This strategy, the most aggressive against Israel in recent times, not only resulted in significant casualties but also threatened to destabilise US-led efforts at achieving regional security, Reuters reported.

Also Read: ‘We are in deep trouble’: Indian stuck in Israel after multi-front attack by Hamas | Video

In an alarming development on October 8, the confrontation expanded its borders. Israeli authorities revealed that mortar shells were shot from Lebanon into the nation's northern regions. In response, Israel retaliated with artillery fire targeting Lebanese territories.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST
