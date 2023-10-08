The escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, has an unexpected Indian connection. The Bollywood film community and fans are on edge as the latest reports emerge about actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's unforeseen circumstances in Israel.

Nushrratt went to Israel to take part in the 39th Haifa International Film Festival, where her film 'Akelli' was selected for screening. Yet, fate had different plans. As hostilities intensified, leading to the deadliest day of violence in Israel in the past half-century, Nushrratt found herself amid the chaos.

On October 7, around midday, a member from the actor's team confirmed that Nushrratt was taking refuge in a basement, though specifics were withheld due to security reasons, according to India Today. Since that communication, however, attempts to establish further contact have proven futile.

"Since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," the publication quoted the member as saying.

As per the latest update, the actor’s team informed ANI that they had finally managed to get in touch with her. “With the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India: Sanchita Trivedi, member of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team," ANI quoted the team as saying.