Nuvama's JV with Cushman & Wakefield to raise ₹3,000 crore to invest in India
The JV's first real-estate fund will invest in Grade A+ office spaces in micro markets across Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, which account for more than 70% of India's leasing activity.
Bengaluru: Nuvama Wealth Management’s asset management arm and Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, have announced the formation of a new joint venture entity that aims to raise ₹3,000 crore to invest in prime offices across India’s high-growth markets.