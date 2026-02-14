Subscribe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to miss India AI Impact Summit next week. Here's why

Nvidia's CEO, Huang, will not be present at the upcoming AI summit in India.

Updated14 Feb 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang(Reuters / Steve Marcus / File Photo)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not be travelling to India next week for the India AI Impact Summit, which is expected to be attended by global technology industry and political leaders, Reuters reported on Saturday, 14 February, citing the company.

The CEO of the chip-making giant was expected to be one of the summit's biggest attractions, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Although Huang was scheduled to speak to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, MSL, the company's media agency in India, stated in an email that he would not be travelling because of "unforeseen circumstances."

(More to come…)

