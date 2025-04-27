‘Nyay milke rahega’: PM Modi to families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Mann ki Baat address

In the latest episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the death of at least 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. He said, “There is a deep agony in my heart. The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims.”

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

PM Modi also assured the family of the terror attack victims that justice will be served to them. "Nyay milke rahega," he said, adding, “The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response.”

Speaking in his 121st edition of his podcast Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not like that “the peace was returning to Kashmir.”

“There was unprecedented momentum, democracy was getting stronger [in the Union Territory], the number of tourists was increasing at a record pace, people's incomes were rising, new opportunities were being created for the youth," PM Modi said.

“This attack in Pahalgam shows the frustration of those who sponsor terrorism, shows their cowardice,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said the terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence, “they hatched such a big conspiracy.”

“In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism,” PM Modi said.

“We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge before the country. We have to demonstrate our strong will as a nation. Today, the world is watching…," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said global leaders called him, wrote letters and sent messages to “strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack.”