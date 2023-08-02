Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayarto lead marketing function1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST
- Management changes at Nykaa come after five top executives stepped down from the company earlier this year.
New Delhi: Online fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa on Wednesday announced a slew of management changes.
Shalini Raghavan, chief marketing officer (CMO), has stepped down, Mint has learnt. Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, will now lead the marketing function, the company said in statement.
“As announced in April 2023, marketing leadership at Nykaa has been strengthened over the last year across performance marketing, customer lifecycle management and content charters. Given the criticality of the marketing function to One Nykaa, founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar will guide the function directly," a company spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the company announced a host of new management changes—in June the company elevated Shailendra Singh as business head for physical retail-beauty. Singh continues to lead key omni-channel initiatives.
As Nykaa evolves into a multi-dimensional, multi-geographic business, leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business, it said announcing these changes. New hires include executives hired for its fashion business.
“We’re excited to bring a strategic leader in Rozita Nouruzi as the CEO of Nysaa, our omni-channel beauty business in partnership with the Apparel Group in the GCC. She brings extensive experience in specialty beauty retail, having headed Sephora in the KSA and will report directly to the board of the joint venture, having assumed her role on 21 June. We have also hired a new leader to drive the next phase of growth for Nykaa Fashion’s owned western-wear brands," the company said.
Management changes at Nykaa come after five top executives stepped down from the company earlier this year. These included Manoj Gandhi, chief commercial operations officer, chief business offer of Nykaa Fashion Gopal Asthana, chief executive of wholesale business Vikas Gupta. Meanwhile, Shuchi Pandya, Nykaa fashion’s owned brands business vice president left the company too along with Lalit Pruthi, the fashion unit’s vice president of finance.
