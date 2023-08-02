“We’re excited to bring a strategic leader in Rozita Nouruzi as the CEO of Nysaa, our omni-channel beauty business in partnership with the Apparel Group in the GCC. She brings extensive experience in specialty beauty retail, having headed Sephora in the KSA and will report directly to the board of the joint venture, having assumed her role on 21 June. We have also hired a new leader to drive the next phase of growth for Nykaa Fashion’s owned western-wear brands," the company said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}