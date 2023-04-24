E-commerce major Nykaa has appointed Rajesh Uppalapati as the Chief Technology Officer, the company said in an official statement. The company welcomed several new senior leaders across technology, finance, business, and marketing to spearhead its next phase of growth.

The Falguni Nayar-led beauty, wellness and fashion products e-commerce site Nykaa has also appointed P Ganesh as the Chief Financial Officer. He brings with him over 27 years of diverse experience in financial reporting, business finance, taxation, investor relations, banking, M&A and Corporate Law, serving as the CFO across companies such as TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

“We are excited to welcome each of these new leaders in key roles that drive the company's important businesses and functions. With a common entrepreneurial ethos and mindset, this leadership team is well poised for success as the Nykaa ecosystem expands in scope and scale," Falguni Nayar said.

In addition, Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur, and Amit Kulshrestha have joined the existing technology leadership team. With a collective experience of over 60 years between them across organizations such as Walmart, Amazon, Magicpin, and LBB, they take on key roles in product and engineering, helping to drive innovation and growth across the company's digital platforms.

Sujeet Jain is the company's Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer. He leads the legal, company secretarial, compliance, and regulatory functions.

With more than 25 years of experience across companies such as Ashok Leyland, Flipkart, and Aditya Birla Group, TV Venkataraman joins the team responsible for internal audit and risk management charter.

Vishal Gupta, who worked with Unilever for 27 years, has been appointed as the head of the Beauty Consumer business at Nykaa. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the eB2B distribution business.

Dr. Sudhakar Y Mhaskar leads innovation at Nykaa's Consumer Business as the Chief R&D and Quality Officer. He brings a rich experience of over 30 years across Unilever and Marico, with expertise in new product development including packaging, consumer insights, quality, and technical regulations.

Shailendra Singh, with over 16 years of experience at Unilever, supports the beauty e-commerce business in the category and brand management function, the statement added.

Marketing leadership at Nykaa is strengthened with new leaders joining the charter, Sudhansh Kumar, leading performance marketing, Priya Bellubbi, leading customer lifecycle management, and Suchita Salwan, leading the content charter.