Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as new CTO, announces new roles in leadership2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM IST
The Falguni Nayar-led beauty, wellness and fashion products e-commerce site Nykaa has also appointed P Ganesh as the Chief Financial Officer who has 27 years of diverse experience in financial reporting, business finance, taxation, investor relations, banking, M&A and Corporate Law.
E-commerce major Nykaa has appointed Rajesh Uppalapati as the Chief Technology Officer, the company said in an official statement. The company welcomed several new senior leaders across technology, finance, business, and marketing to spearhead its next phase of growth.
