Nykaa Q3 earnings review: Consolidated Profit falls to 8 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, announced its third quarter earnings today with consolidated profit falling to ₹8.4 core as compared to ₹29 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹1,462.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 versus ₹1,098.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's net expenses reached ₹1455.79 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹1067.30 Cr recorded in Q3FY22, whereas the company's profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹12.67 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹36.97 Cr in the year-ago quarter.

The EPS of Nykaa reached ₹0.03 in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, Nykaa reported revenue from operations of ₹54.07 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹44.91 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 20.40% YoY. The standalone net profit reached ₹19.77 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹16.76 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 17.95% YoY. The EPS of Nykaa stood at ₹0.07 on a standalone basis against ₹0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

On the NSE, the shares of Nykaa closed today at ₹150.55 apiece, down by 2.68% from the previous close of ₹154.70. The stock recorded a total volume average of 14,972,606 shares and a delivery volume average of 722,877,418 shares or 48.28%.