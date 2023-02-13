Home / News / India /  Nykaa Q3 earnings review: Consolidated Profit falls to 8 crore
Nykaa Q3 earnings review: Consolidated Profit falls to 8 crore

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2023, 04:46 PM IST Livemint
A Nykaa store in New Delhi, India on Saturday, July 30, 2021. Nykaa has grown into India's top e-commerce site for beauty products, with the endorsement of Bollywood stars and a fervent following among twenty-somethings. The startup filed preliminary documents on Aug. 2 for an initial public offering, which Bloomberg News has reported could value the business at more than $4 billion. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, announced its third quarter earnings today with consolidated profit falling to 8.4 core as compared to 29 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at 1,462.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 versus 1,098.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's net expenses reached 1455.79 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 1067.30 Cr recorded in Q3FY22, whereas the company's profit before tax (PBT) reached 12.67 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 36.97 Cr in the year-ago quarter.

The EPS of Nykaa reached 0.03 in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 0.10 in the year-ago quarter. 

On a standalone basis, Nykaa reported revenue from operations of 54.07 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 44.91 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 20.40% YoY. The standalone net profit reached 19.77 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 16.76 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 17.95% YoY. The EPS of Nykaa stood at 0.07 on a standalone basis against 0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

On the NSE, the shares of Nykaa closed today at 150.55 apiece, down by 2.68% from the previous close of 154.70. The stock recorded a total volume average of 14,972,606 shares and a delivery volume average of 722,877,418 shares or 48.28%.

 

 

