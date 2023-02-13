Nykaa Q3 earnings review: Consolidated Profit falls to 8 crore

On a standalone basis, Nykaa reported revenue from operations of ₹54.07 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹44.91 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 20.40% YoY. The standalone net profit reached ₹19.77 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹16.76 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 17.95% YoY. The EPS of Nykaa stood at ₹0.07 on a standalone basis against ₹0.06 in the year-ago quarter.