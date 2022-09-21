It is important to note that Hurun India and IIFL Wealth today released the IIFL WEALTH HURUN INDIA RICH LIST 2022, which is the 11th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. While commenting on the launch, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “the trends in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 prove that India has taken booster shots against the global crisis. Be it Ukraine War or inflationary pressures, the Indian growth story continues against all odds as 149 individuals entered the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list of 1,103 who cumulatively have a wealth of INR 100 lakh crore. India also gave a new number two, Gautam Adani, to the Hurun Global Rich List."