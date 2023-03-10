Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condemned the New York Times for an opinion piece it had published on the press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur said that opinion piece published in it on the freedom of press in Kashmir as "mischievous and fictitious".

The opinion piece published in New York Times is a guest article authored by Anuradha Bhasin. It alleges that the Indian Government curbs information flow in Kashmir.

"New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT's so-called opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir is mischievous and fictitious, published with a sole motive to spread a propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values," Thakur said on Twitter.

"This is in continuation with what NYT and a few other like-minded foreign media have been spreading lies about India and our democratically elected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Such lies can't last long," the minister said.

"Some foreign media nourishing a grudge against India and our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have long been systematically trying to peddle lies about our democracy and pluralistic society," Thakur said.

He said freedom of press in India is as sacrosanct as other fundamental rights.

"Democracy in India and We the people are very mature and we don't need to learn grammar of democracy from such agenda driven media," he said.

Thakur said the "blatant lies" spread by NYT about press freedom in Kashmir is condemnable.

"Indians will not allow such mindsets to run their decisive agenda on India soil," the minister said.

Notably, this is not the first time US-based media outlets have bore the criticism of ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government. In September last year, external affairs minister S Jaishankar criticised a section of American media, for “biased" coverage of India after the NYT wrote that the Indian government has been “stifling dissent, sidelining civilian institutions and making minorities second-class citizens".