'NYT's so-called piece is mischievous': Anurag Thakur slams article on Kashmir2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- The opinion piece published in New York Times is a guest article authored by Anuradha Bhasin. It alleges that the Indian Government curbs information flow in Kashmir.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condemned the New York Times for an opinion piece it had published on the press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur said that opinion piece published in it on the freedom of press in Kashmir as "mischievous and fictitious".
