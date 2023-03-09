‘Game of Thrones' fans are in bad news as OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will stop streaming all the HBO content from 31 March in India. Disney CEO Bob Iger has recently announced cost-cutting measures at the company. Hotstar provided the information on its official Twitter handle.

“Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events," it tweeted.

List of shows unavailable from April 1 on Hotstar

1) Ballers

2) Band of Brothers

3) Catch and Kill

4) Curb Your Enth

5) Entourage

6) The Time Traveller's Wife

7) The Wire

8) Undercurrent

9) Watchmen

10) We Own this City

11) Scenes from a Marriage

12) Shaq

13) Succession

14) The Baby

15) The Gilded Age

16) The Last of Us

17) The Nevers

18) The Sopranos

19) Game of Thrones

20) House of the Dragon

21) Mare of Easttown

22) Mind Over Murder

23) Obama

Disney+Hotstar has announced paid services which include shows from a spectrum of international programmers including AT&T Inc’s HBO, whose offerings include “Game of Thrones" and “Chernobyl" as well as popular live sports content like Premier League soccer.

The OTT platform will have two tiers of pricing where the premium variant will include its original programming like “Star Wars" TV series “The Mandalorian" and “WandaVision" and “Loki" from Marvel.

Walt Disney Co last month announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable. The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce.

Under a plan to cut costs and return power to creative executives, the company will restructure into three segments: an entertainment unit that encompasses film, television, and streaming; a sports-focused ESPN unit; and Disney parks, experiences, and products.