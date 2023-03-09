Obama, Game of Thrones: You can't watch THESE shows on Hotstar from April 1

Obama, Game of Thrones: You can't watch THESE shows on Hotstar from April 11 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Check out the complete list of shows that will be unavailable on Disney Hotstar from April 1 here.
‘Game of Thrones' fans are in bad news as OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will stop streaming all the HBO content from 31 March in India. Disney CEO Bob Iger has recently announced cost-cutting measures at the company. Hotstar provided the information on its official Twitter handle.
“Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events," it tweeted.
1) Ballers
2) Band of Brothers
3) Catch and Kill
4) Curb Your Enth
5) Entourage
6) The Time Traveller's Wife
7) The Wire
8) Undercurrent
9) Watchmen
10) We Own this City
11) Scenes from a Marriage
12) Shaq
13) Succession
14) The Baby
15) The Gilded Age
16) The Last of Us
17) The Nevers
18) The Sopranos
19) Game of Thrones
20) House of the Dragon
21) Mare of Easttown
22) Mind Over Murder
23) Obama
Disney+Hotstar has announced paid services which include shows from a spectrum of international programmers including AT&T Inc’s HBO, whose offerings include “Game of Thrones" and “Chernobyl" as well as popular live sports content like Premier League soccer.
The OTT platform will have two tiers of pricing where the premium variant will include its original programming like “Star Wars" TV series “The Mandalorian" and “WandaVision" and “Loki" from Marvel.
Walt Disney Co last month announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable. The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce.
Under a plan to cut costs and return power to creative executives, the company will restructure into three segments: an entertainment unit that encompasses film, television, and streaming; a sports-focused ESPN unit; and Disney parks, experiences, and products.
