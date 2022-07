One of the most prestigious awards in the travel industry given out by The Travel + Leisure USA’s World’s Best Awards has been awarded to The Oberoi hotels and resorts. The Oberoi, New Delhi has been awarded as one of the World’s Best City Hotel in Asia along with The Oberoi, Marrakech as the Best Resort in North Africa and the Middle East. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur has been awarded the Best Resort in India. The Oberoi hotels and resorts have been awarded this recognition from the 9.5 million readers of Travel + Leisure magazine in a Readers’ Poll.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group said, “we are delighted to receive this prestigious award and honoured to have contributed in our own small way to the “Make in India" initiative. My heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support and our exceptional colleagues for their dedication and commitment to excellence."

Vikram Oberoi, CEO and MD of The Oberoi Group said, “the awards are an affirmation of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts unwavering commitment towards offering guests exceptional facilities and unparalleled levels of service. Our founder Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi and Mr PRS Oberoi our former Chairman and mentor have always maintained that people are our most important asset – time and again our colleagues live up to this enduring belief."

The world’s most influential travel brand, Travel + Leisure, USA offers insider access to destinations around the globe with a signature mix of smart advice, immersive photography, expert reporting and award-winning coverage of hotels, food, design, style, culture and trends.