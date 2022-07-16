One of the most prestigious awards in the travel industry given out by The Travel + Leisure USA’s World’s Best Awards has been awarded to The Oberoi hotels and resorts. The Oberoi, New Delhi has been awarded as one of the World’s Best City Hotel in Asia along with The Oberoi, Marrakech as the Best Resort in North Africa and the Middle East. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur has been awarded the Best Resort in India. The Oberoi hotels and resorts have been awarded this recognition from the 9.5 million readers of Travel + Leisure magazine in a Readers’ Poll.

