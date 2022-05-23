Oberoi Realty inks 18 acre Thane land deal

BENGALURU: Oberoi Realty Ltd. has signed a joint development agreement for an 18.28 acre land parcel in Kolshet, Thane, near Mumbai, with a local developer. The transaction values the land at ₹404 crore, slightly above the current ready reckoner rate, and translates to around ₹22 crore per acre.

