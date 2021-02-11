Obese and aged having covid-19? You can be a super spreader

The increase in exhaled aerosols occurred even among those with asymptomatic cases of covid-19, said Chad Roy, corresponding author and director of infectious disease aerobiology at the Tulane National Primate Research Center. "We've seen a similar increase in droplets during the acute infection stage with other infectious diseases like tuberculosis. It seems likely that viral and bacterial infections of the airway can weaken airway mucus, which promotes the movement of infectious particles into this environment," Roy said.