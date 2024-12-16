Ustad Zakir Hussain, the revered Tabla maestro, passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Hindustan Times reported.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of the legendary Tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

Immersed in music from an early age, Zakir Hussain began performing across India by the age of 12, showcasing his prodigious talent and following in his father's illustrious footsteps.

Ustad Zakir Hussain: A Global Icon in Music

Over a remarkable career spanning six decades, Ustad Zakir Hussain became a prominent figure in Indian classical music and made a mark in the hallowed precincts of global musical theatre. He was known for his virtuosic skills and innovative contributions, which transcended traditional boundaries.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's collaborations with renowned artists from various genres significantly enriched the global musical landscape.

Musical maestros, Ustad Zakir Hussain, left, and Pandit Ravi Shankar, right, performed together after a gap of 15 years in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Feb. 11, 2006.

Hussain's groundbreaking project in 1973 with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram fused Indian classical music with jazz elements, creating a new genre that captivated audiences worldwide.

Ustad Zakir Husain also worked with legendary artists including sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar and late George Harrison of The Beatles.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s performances were nothing short of mesmerizing. Whether performing in intimate settings or grand concert halls such as Carnegie Hall in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, his mastery over rhythm and ability to convey deep emotion through the tabla captivated audiences worldwide.

Zakir Hussain was known for his energetic yet graceful playing, often improvising with a rare sense of spontaneity and connection to his fellow musicians.

Ustad Zakir Hussain: Awards and Recognition

Ustad Zakir Hussain's contributions to music were recognised through numerous prestigious awards. He received the Padma Shri in 1988, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Additionally, Ustad Zakir Hussain was a four-time Grammy Award winner, and won three Grammys at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier in 2024, for Global Music Performance, Contemporary Instrumental Album, and Instrumental Composition.

Zakir Hussain's discography is a treasure trove of exceptional work that blended Indian classical music with global influences.

Ustad Zakir Hussain: Health Struggles and Final Days

Ustad Zakir Hussain's manager, Nirmala Bachani, confirmed that he had been facing blood pressure problems prior to his admission.

In the days leading up to his passing, Ustad Zakir Hussain had been hospitalised due to heart-related ailments and was undergoing treatment in the ICU of a San Francisco hospital.

Despite initial misinformation regarding the Tabla Maestro's condition circulating on social media, including the Government of India posting a tweet only to delete later, family members clarified initially that he was critically ill but still alive until the official announcement of his death.

Ustad Zakir Hussain: Legacy and Survivors

Zakir Hussain with daughter Anisa Qureshi and wife, Antonia Minnecola

Ustad Zakir Hussain leaves behind a profound legacy as a cultural envoy who brought Indian music to the global stage.

Ustad Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and sister Khursheed Aulia. His extensive contributions as a teacher and mentor have inspired countless musicians around the world.