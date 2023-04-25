Objects go shadowless in Bengaluru on ‘zero shadow day’: Watch video1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:45 PM IST
People witnessed a strange phenomenon where their shadow, or shadow of any other object completely disappeared under the Sun, in Bengaluru on 25 April, 2023
Bengalurians witnessed a unique celestial phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow Day', where all vertical objects in the city became shadow-less for a short period of time on Tuesday. The event reportedly took place at 12:17 pm.
