Objects go shadowless in Bengaluru on ‘zero shadow day’: Watch video

People witnessed a strange phenomenon where their shadow, or shadow of any other object completely disappeared under the Sun, in Bengaluru on 25 April, 2023
Bengalurians witnessed a unique celestial phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow Day', where all vertical objects in the city became shadow-less for a short period of time on Tuesday. The event reportedly took place at 12:17 pm.
The phenomenon is rare and takes place in selected places after years. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) at Bengaluru's Koramangala marked the occasion by organising events at its campus on Tuesday.
“Come celebrate Zero Shadow Day #ZSD at our Koramangala campus on 25 Apr from 10 AM-1 PM. Sun will be directly overhead at 12:17," the IIA tweeted on Tuesday.
As the metro city experienced the rare celestial phenomenon, many people shared videos and images of objects with disappeared shadow on Twitter.
A Twitter user captured the phenomenon by with the help of a bottle, hollow cylindrical pipe, and other objects, and shared the image on Twitter.
“All vertical objects in the city were shadowless at 12:17 pm! It occurs twice a year when the sun 🌞 is exactly overhead #zeroshadowday #Bengaluru," he tweeted.
Another user tested the ‘Zero shadow day’ phenomenon by using his wrist watch.
Another Twitter user shared photo of a conical barricade, without any shadow. Amazed by the phenomenon, the Twitter user said that the photo looked like an edited image
What is Zero Shadow Day?
Zero shadow day is a celestial event that occurs twice a year at places lying between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude. During the event, any object under the sun loses its shadow. Shadow of an object or a living being disappears when the sun is at its peak. According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), the Sun will not cast a shadow on an object - when it is exactly at the zenith position.
"For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground," the ASI wrote on its website.
The phenomenon takes place when the Sun's declination is equal to the latitude of the location. The event lasts only for a second, but its effect can be witnessed for around two minutes.
The phenomenon takes place when the Sun's declination is equal to the latitude of the location. The event lasts only for a second, but its effect can be witnessed for around two minutes.