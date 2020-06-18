Subscribe
Home >News >India >Observe this Yoga Day at home, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Observe this Yoga Day at home, says PM Modi

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST PTI

Noting that this year's theme is 'Yoga at home' and 'Yoga with family', he said due to the pandemic, it has to be observed indoors

New Delhi: Ahead of the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that this year's theme is 'Yoga at home' and 'Yoga with family', he said due to the pandemic, it has to be observed indoors.

Though yoga day celebrations are an occasion of mass gatherings, due to extraordinary times, this year people should observe the day at their homes, he said in a video message.

Yoga Day is being observed on June 21.

He said the pandemic could have affected the mobility, but not enthusiasm.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

